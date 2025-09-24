Smith struck out two batters in a perfect inning and earned a save against the Tigers on Tuesday.

Smith was one pitch away from an immaculate inning as he dominated Detroit's 5-6-7 hitters in order. It was his 16th save of the year and first since Sep. 14. He's converted nine of his last 10 save chances, posting a 2.51 ERA and a ridiculous 26:0 K:BB over 14.1 innings during that span. Smith is sporting a 3.01 ERA with a 103:19 K:BB through 71.2 frames this season.