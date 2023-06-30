Quantrill was activated from the 15-day injured list Friday.

He will rejoin the Guardians' rotation Friday in Chicago against the Cubs after missing the last four weeks of action with right shoulder inflammation. Quantrill was sharp in his lone rehab start, but he threw only 58 pitches in the outing so he figures to be pretty limited Friday. Considering his 5.61 ERA in 11 starts this season, he's not a great fantasy play even before factoring in likely workload restrictions.