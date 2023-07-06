Quantrill (2-6) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering five runs on 11 hits over 4.1 innings as the Guardians fell 8-1 to Atlanta. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander was the latest victim of an Atlanta offense that seems unstoppable right now, as Quantrill got tagged for four runs in the top of the first inning. He's lost four straight starts, two on either side of a month-long absence due to shoulder inflammation, and Quantrill holds a 6.45 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 38:22 K:BB through 67 innings on the year. His spot in the Cleveland rotation is by no means secure coming out of the All-Star break.