Quantrill allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across five innings during Friday's 6-3 loss to Boston.

Quantrill struggled with his command and threw only 55 of his 89 pitches for strikes, but he still delivered a solid line in the no-decision. He served up a solo home run to Rafael Devers during the third inning, and it's the fourth straight start the right-hander has surrendered a long ball. Quantrill will carry a 3.76 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 48:25 K:BB over 76.2 frames into his next start, which currently lines up for Wednesday versus the Twins.