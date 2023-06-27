Quantrill (shoulder) will return to the Guardians' rotation Friday against the Cubs, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Quantrill looked sharp in his lone minor-league rehab start Sunday at Double-A Akron, scattering three hits and one walk over five scoreless innings. He tallied three strikeouts in the 58-pitch outing. The 28-year-old right-hander might be limited a bit Friday at Wrigley Field, but he's ready to rock following a four-week absence for a bout of shoulder inflammation.