Quantrill (shoulder) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three over five scoreless innings in his rehab start Sunday with Double-A Akron.

Quantrill threw 58 pitches (38 strikes), so it seems likely he'll need at least one more rehab start to stretch out closer to a starter's workload. The right-hander has been on the injured list since June 2. Once he's ready to rejoin the major-league roster, one of Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen or Gavin Williams would likely be optioned out unless the Guardians opt to go with a six-man rotation to build in extra rest for their rookie pitchers.