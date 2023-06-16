Gallagher is starting at catcher and batting ninth Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

Gallagher will take over behind the plate Friday after Mike Zunino was designated for assignment by the Guardians. Gallagher could now become Cleveland's primary catcher, though he has produced an anemic .147/.177/.187 slash line over 75 at-bats in 29 games this season. Other options behind the plate moving forward include 27-year-old David Fry, who is on the major-league roster right now, and top prospect Bo Naylor, who's with Triple-A Columbus.