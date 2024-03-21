Gallagher (knee) has appeared in each of the Phillies' last three Grapefruit League games, going a collective 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Gallagher was scratched from the Phillies' lineup ahead of last Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins due to a right knee contusion, but he needed only a few days to move past the issue. The 31-year-old is battling Garrett Stubbs for the Phillies' No. 2 catcher job this spring.