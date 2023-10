Gallagher played in just eight games in September, going 1-for-20 (.050).

Gallagher's usage declined with Bo Naylor earning the starting role behind the dish and David Fry settling in as backup. Over 149 plate appearances this season, Gallagher slashed a terrible .126/.154/.168 with six doubles, seven RBI, six runs scored and no home runs. He's still a fine defensive catcher, but there's likely little future for him in Cleveland.