Gallagher signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Sunday that includes an invitation to major-league camp, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Rafael Marchan (back) is a bit banged up early in camp, so the Phillies elected to bring aboard Gallagher for some extra catching depth. Gallagher appeared in 56 games for Cleveland last season but was awful at the plate with a .126/.154/.168 slash line and 30.9 percent strikeout rate.