Gallagher was scratched from the Phillies' lineup ahead of Saturday's spring training game versus Miami due to a right knee contusion.

Gallagher will presumably get a few days off as a result of his injured knee. The 31-year-old backstop entered camp looking to win a roster spot as J.T. Realmuto's backup, though Gallagher has gone just 2-for-13 across six games this spring.