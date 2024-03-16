Gallagher was scratched from the Phillies' lineup ahead of Saturday's spring training game versus Miami due to a right knee contusion.
Gallagher will presumably get a few days off as a result of his injured knee. The 31-year-old backstop entered camp looking to win a roster spot as J.T. Realmuto's backup, though Gallagher has gone just 2-for-13 across six games this spring.
