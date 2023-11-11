Gallagher elected free agency Friday.
The Guardians DFA'd Gallagher on Monday after he put up an extremely low .322 OPS over 149 plate appearances, and the 30-year-old backstop will now look to latch on with another team. Given his lackluster performance in 2023, it's unlikely Gallagher is offered more than a minor-league deal.
