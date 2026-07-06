Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Snaps homer drought

DeLauter went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the White Sox.

DeLauter got swept up in a slugfest, as the two teams combined to go deep five times. He belted a two-run shot in the first inning to erase Chicago's early lead. It was DeLauter's eighth home run of the season and first since May 17, a span of 30 games. Since being activated off the injured list in late June, the 24-year-old outfielder is batting .333 (12-for-36) with four extra-base hits, seven RBI, one steal (caught once) and five runs scored over eight contests.