Morris (lat) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Double-A Akron, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Morris, who has been on the shelf since early in the spring with a right teres major muscle strain, looks ready to advance to the final phase of his throwing program after he spent the last several weeks building up at extended spring training in Arizona. Expect the right-hander to handle a limited pitch count Wednesday and gradually increase his workload over multiple outings in the high minors before the Guardians bring him back from the 60-day injured list. Because rookies Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee have delivered quality results since entering the big-league rotation and with both Triston McKenzie (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (oblique) being further along in their respective rehab programs, Morris likely won't have a spot in the rotation waiting for him once activated. The Guardians could still view Morris as a useful multi-inning option out of the bullpen if they don't want to have him make regular starts at Triple-A Columbus once his rehab assignment ends.