The Guardians reinstated Morris (lat) from the 60-day injured list Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Morris opened the season on the IL with a right teres major strain but will now get the chance to make his 2023 MLB debut after he recently completed a four-appearance rehab assignment between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus. Though the 26-year-old right-hander was expected to contend for a starting role with the Guardians before suffering the injury, he'll work out of the bullpen for now with Cleveland's rotation currently being full. Morris built up to three innings in his most recent rehab outing with Columbus and will give the Guardians a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen.