Guardians manager Terry Francona said over the weekend that Morris (lat) will be built up to three innings during his rehab assignment before the organization decides whether he'll serve as a starter or reliever upon returning from the 60-day injured list, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Morris, who is working back from a right lat strain, covered 1.2 scoreless innings in his second rehab outing with Double-A Akron on Sunday, so he'll presumably make at least one more appearance in the minors before the Guardians solidify their plan for him moving forward. Though the 26-year-old right-hander has been working as a starter up to this point in his development, the Guardians are already flush with rotation depth and will get Aaron Civale (oblique) and Triston McKenzie (shoulder) back from the IL within the next week or two. With that in mind, the bullpen likely represents the clearer path for Morris to pitch with the big club at this time, though it's possible the Guardians choose to option him to Triple-A Columbus at the conclusion of his rehab assignment to have him continue to make regular starts and stay ready in case injuries hit the big-league rotation down the road.