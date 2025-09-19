Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Sitting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Scheemann isn't part of the starting nine for a third consecutive contest. Steven Kwan, Angel Martinez and C.J. Kayfus will fill the outfield from left to right Friday.
