Schneemann went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-2 victory over Kansas City.

The 28-year-old posted his fourth three-hit game of the season in this contest and notched his 18th double. Schneemann entered Monday mired in a cold spell, slashing .094/.171/.219 in 35 plate appearances over his 10 previous games. He continues to play regularly in a strong-side platoon role, producing a .682 OPS with 11 homers, nine steals, 44 runs scored and 38 RBI across 115 total games.