Gaddis is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals at Progressive Field.
Though Aaron Civale (oblique) is available on normal rest Sunday and built up to 69 pitches in his latest rehab start at Triple-A Columbus, the Guardians seem to be leaning toward having him make another start in the minors prior to bringing him back from the 15-day injured list. As a result, Gaddis will get the opportunity to build on his strong showing in his return to the big leagues Monday, when he tossed six scoreless innings in a win over the White Sox. With Civale closing in on a return and Triston McKenzie (shoulder) not much further behind, Gaddis still appears likely to head to the bullpen or get optioned to Triple-A after Sunday's start.
More News
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Six scoreless innings in win•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Officially called up•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Set to start Monday•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: En route to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Called up, works in relief•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Demoted to Triple-A•