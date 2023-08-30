Gaddis (2-1) allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Twins.

Gaddis was called up to take Daniel Norris' spot on the 26-man roster earlier in the day. Gaddis had previously served as the 27th man during last Thursday's doubleheader, making him eligible for a call-up. He's now at a 4.85 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB through 39 innings over 10 outings (six starts) in the majors this year. Gavin Williams (knee) exited Tuesday's start after one inning, and Gaddis would be among a handful of options to fill a vacancy in the rotation if Williams misses additional time, though Cal Quantrill (shoulder) is expected to be back from the injured list Friday.