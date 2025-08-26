Means (elbow) is slated to make his third rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Columbus, MLB.com reports.

Means will look to increase his workload Tuesday after tossing 51 pitches over 3.2 scoreless innings for High-A Lake County last Wednesday. After Tuesday's outing, Means will likely need at least one more rehab start before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list. Means has been on the shelf all season while completing his recovery from June 2024 Tommy John surgery.