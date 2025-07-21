Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Back on bench in Kwan's return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
Rodriguez went 2-for-12 with a solo home run, a walk and a double while starting in each of the Guardians' previous four contests, but he'll hit the bench Monday as Steven Kwan (wrist) makes his return to the lineup following a three-game absence to begin the second half. So long as Kwan remains healthy, Rodriguez looks like he'll be limited to the short side of a platoon in right field with Nolan Jones.
