Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
Rodriguez played in 31 games for Cleveland during the regular season last year and had a .626 OPS with two home runs and a 28.6 percent strikeout rate. He batted .273 across 25 plate appearances during spring training failed to record any extra-base hits.
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