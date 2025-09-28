Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Rodriguez made his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, and he gave the Guardians an early lift. His opposite-field, two-run homer in the first inning put them on top, 2-1. He later walked in the ninth as part of the rally that led to a walk-off win, which clinched a playoff spot for Cleveland. The Guardians can still claim the top spot in the AL Central on Sunday with a win or a Detroit loss.