Ramirez (shoulder) is batting third and playing third base in Thursday's Cactus League contest against the Royals.

Ramirez exited last Sunday's contest with shoulder inflammation and needed a few days off, but he's back in the lineup and appears to be ready to go ahead of Opening Day next Thursday. Ramirez has an .833 OPS with two home runs, nine RBI, three stolen bases and a 5:9 BB:K across 36 plate appearances this spring.