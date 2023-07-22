Ramirez went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 6-5 win over the Phillies.

All four hits were singles, but Ramirez made the most of his trips around the bases. The veteran third baseman has three multi-hit performances in the last four games, boosting his slash line on the season to .294/.366/.499 with 14 homers, 12 steals, 54 RBI and 61 runs in 93 contests.