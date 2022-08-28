Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run and RBI during Saturday's 4-3 win against Seattle.

Ramirez got Cleveland on the board with a solo shot off Seattle starter Luis Castillo in the fourth and keyed an eighth-inning rally with an RBI double followed by the game-winning run. The solid performance adds to a 9-for-25 stretch with four home runs across his last seven games that's upped Ramirez's season line to .285/.356/.553 with 26 home runs, 71 runs and a second-best 106 RBI.