Ramirez received a three-game suspension Monday for his role in an on-field brawl that occurred in Saturday's game against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. He's appealing the suspension and will start at third base and bat third in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, according to Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Major League Baseball issued suspensions for three players for their roles in the brawl, with Ramirez and Chicago's Tim Anderson (six games) getting bans for throwing punches, while Cleveland reliever Emmanuel Clase drew a one-game ban. It's unclear when Ramirez's appeal will be heard or if he'll drop the appeal at any point, so the 30-year-old could still be at risk of missing time during the Guardians' seven-game week.