Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Homers in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's spring game against the Royals.
Ramirez returned to the lineup for the first time since a left-shoulder scare last Sunday. He announced his return early, when he swatted a no-doubt home run in his first plate appearance. The homer was Ramirez's third of the Cactus League and an indicator that he'll be ready for Opening Day next week.
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