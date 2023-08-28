Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Ramirez' two-run homer in the third was the 21st for the five-time All-Star. He entered the game in a 4-31 slump but he's showing signs of breaking out of it as he's now homered in back-to-back contests. Ramirez is the lynchpin for the Guardians offense and will look to finish the season on a high note. He's now slashing .279/.353/.489 in 487 at-bats.