Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Keeps running in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramirez went 0-for-1 with four walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-4 loss to Baltimore.
Ramirez swiped his ninth bag in nine attempts, seven of them coming in the last seven contests. A rocky first two weeks has given way to the feared batter opposing pitchers are accustomed to seeing. He entered Friday slashing .355/.459/.710 with three home runs, two doubles and five RBI over the previous eight games, which may explain why the Orioles walked him four times.
More News
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Stays hot with homer in loss•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Swipes two bags in victory•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Ignites offense in win•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Clubs first homer of season•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Enters franchise record book again•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Homers in return•