Ramirez went 2-for-4 with three RBI, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in a 4-3 extra-innings win over the Rockies on Tuesday. He was also caught stealing.

Ramirez continued his strong 2022 campaign on Tuesday night with a three RBI performance which included a game-winning RBI double in the 10th inning. He leads all of the majors with an eye-popping 62 RBI with still over a month to go before the All-Star break. He also stole his 10th base of the year in 13 attempts, to give him double-digit steals and home runs.