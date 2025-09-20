Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a steal and two runs scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Ramirez walked and scored in the first inning, before he doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth. He's scored runs in five consecutive games, crossing home plate seven times while going 6-for-18 with five walks, three steals, one home run and three RBI. Ramirez also stole a base in the eighth inning, upping his season total to 40, the second consecutive season with at least 40 steals.