Ramirez (thumb) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Ramirez was withheld from Saturday's starting nine due to soreness in his right thumb, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Sunday. The Guardians have a scheduled day off Monday, so the 30-year-old will have an extra day to recover ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Minnesota. According to Mandy Bell of MLB.com, Ramirez underwent a precautionary MRI on Sunday, though the team has yet to receive the results. Ernie Clement will man the hot corner in his absence.