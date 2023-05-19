Ramirez was activated from the bereavement list by the Guardians on Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Ramirez missed the team's series against the White Sox but is back for the weekend set versus the Mets. He's at third base and batting third against Carlos Carrasco.
