Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Returns to lineup Sunday

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Ramirez returned to the lineup after getting Saturday off and made an immediate impact with a run-scoring single in Cleveland's two-run first inning. A sore hand caused him to miss two games in the middle of last week, and there was concern the soreness was related to the surgery he underwent on the same hand in June and led to Saturday's day off. Since returning from the orignal hand injury, Ramirez has gone 12-for-52 (.231) with eight walks, five steals, three RBI and 10 runs scored over 15 contests.