Ramirez signed a seven-year, $175 million contract extension with the Guardians on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Ramirez still had three years left on the seven-year deal he signed with Cleveland prior to the 2022 season, but his new contract will ensure he remains with the Guardians through 2032. The 33-year-old third baseman has proven to be well worth the investment, as he's reached 150 games played in each of the past five seasons while averaging 31.6 homers, 102.4 RBI, 101 runs and 32 steals per year in that span.