Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Supplies go-ahead hit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.
Ramirez provided the decisive blow in the seventh inning with a two-run homer into the right field stands at Comerica Park, completing Cleveland's sweep of the first-place Tigers. The streaky Guardians, which have won seven in a row, are now 3.5 games back in the AL Central and 1.5 out of a wild card. The home run was the 29th for Ramirez, who also has 80 RBI, 39 steals and 96 runs scored over 148 contests.
