Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Tallies three doubles Tuesday

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and a run scored during the Guardians' 9-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Ramirez tied a career high with three doubles in Tuesday's win, with his second and third in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively, driving in a run each time. He's now up to 17 doubles on the season, which is tied with Tyler Soderstrom for second-most in the American League behind Ernie Clement (19). Ramirez has gone 8-for-26 (.308) with seven RBI over his last seven games.