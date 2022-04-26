site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-josh-naylor-on-bench-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Josh Naylor: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Naylor is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels.
Naylor has started against left-handed pitching twice previously this season but won't due so Tuesday with Patrick Sandoval pitching for the Halos. Oscar Mercado will man right field for Cleveland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read