Naylor went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Athletics.
Naylor hadn't homered since May 22 before going back-to-back with Jose Ramirez in the fourth inning Thursday. Through seven games in June, Naylor is 6-for-26 (.231) with three extra-base hits, five RBI and four runs scored. The 24-year-old is slashing .276/.336/.496 with seven homers, 30 RBI, 17 runs scored and seven doubles through 140 plate appearances. He should continue to see most of the playing time at first base, though he's also drawn the occasional start at designated hitter with Franmil Reyes (hamstring) sidelined.