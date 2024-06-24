Naylor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Naylor secured a single in the first inning before notching a double and coming around to score in the third inning. He later added his 20th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth, taking reliever Brendon Little deep for a solo shot, expanding Cleveland's lead to 6-3. Naylor has now tallied at least one hit in nine of the team's last 11 contests, batting .372 with four home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored over that stretch.