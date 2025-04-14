Naylor went 2-for-5 with a steal, one RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Brewers.
The Diamondbacks' slugger stole second base off reliever Grant Anderson in the seventh inning. Naylor has never been known for his speed, but thanks to a torrid start, seems like a lock to overtake his previous career high of 10 steals with the Guardians in 2023. The 27-year-old has been enjoying his new home in Arizona, opening with a .322/.397/.475 slash line across 68 plate appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Three hits, homer in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: On base five times•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Hits in three straight•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Hit streak at eight games•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Settles at $10.9 million•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Headed to Arizona•