Stephen (shoulder) struck out two and gave up two hits and no walks over three scoreless innings Sunday for Double-A Akron after being activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Making his organizational debut for the Guardians after being acquired July 31, Stephen matched up Sunday against his old teammates at Double-A New Hampshire, with whom he had been pitching before being shelved with a shoulder impingement July 24 and then getting dealt a week later. Since Stephen didn't go out on a rehab assignment beforehand, his pitch count was managed carefully Sunday, though he should have the opportunity to work deeper into his next start. Over stops at three different levels in 2025, Stephen owns a 2.00 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 101:18 K:BB in 94.2 innings.