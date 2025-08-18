Stephen (shoulder) is expected to throw a two-inning live batting practice on Monday, MLB.com reports.

This will be the second live BP for Stephen, who threw one last Friday. The 22-year-old right-hander was traded from the Blue Jays to the Guardians in the Shane Bieber trade. Stephen had a breakout campaign in 2025, dominating Single-A and High-A hitters before reaching Double-A New Hampshire. It was there that he was hit by shoulder impingement after one start and landed on the 7-day injured list prior to being traded. Assuming he returns at some point in September, Stephen could get at least two starts in for Double-A Akron.