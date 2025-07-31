The Guardians acquired Stephen from the Guardians on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Shane Bieber (elbow), Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Stephen, a 22-year-old righty who was drafted in the second round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, has had an excellent season across three levels of the minors. He dominated Single-A and High-A hitters alike (1.75 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 97:17 K:BB in 87.2 innings) before earning a promotion to Double-A New Hampshire on July 20. He made one start for New Hampshire and landed on the 7-day injured list July 24 with a shoulder impingement that is considered mild, per SI.com. Stephen's 5.1 percent walk rate on the season illustrates his pinpoint control, and he has a full starter's repertoire, highlighted by a fastball with good carry that touches 96 miles per hour.