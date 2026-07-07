Guardians' Khal Stephen: Headed for UCL surgery

Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Sunday that Stephen (elbow) will undergo UCL surgery during the upcoming week, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Antonetti noted that a decision on whether Stephen requires a UCL repair or reconstruction will be determined once Dr. Keith Meister gets a chance to get a closer look at the right-hander's elbow before surgery is performed. Stephen will miss the rest of the season regardless of the specificity of his procedure, though a repair could shave a few months off his recovery timeline and give him a chance at returning to action early in the 2027 campaign. The 23-year-old submitted a 3.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 49:23 K:BB in 55 innings over 12 starts for Double-A Akron before landing on the injured list June 10.