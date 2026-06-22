Guardians' Khal Stephen: Headed for elbow surgery

Guardians assistant general manager James Harris said Sunday that Stephen will undergo right elbow surgery in July, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Harris relayed that the type of procedure that Stephen will require won't be known until he meets with Dr. Keith Meister on July 2 to have his elbow evaluated. Regardless, Stephen appears likely to miss the remainder of the season, and depending on the nature of his surgery, his availability for the start of the 2027 season could be affected. The 23-year-old righty turned in a 3.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 49:23 K:BB in 55 innings with Double-A Akron this season before landing on the shelf June 10.