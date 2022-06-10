Pilkington did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over 5.2 innings against the Athletics. He struck out two.

Pilkington tied his season high with four walks and threw just 45 of 85 pitches for strikes. However, the left-hander was able to limit the damage for the most part and kept Cleveland within striking distance for a late-inning comeback. Across four starts, the rookie sports a 4.51 ERA and a 1.81 WHIP with a 20:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Colorado.