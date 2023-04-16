Straw went 3-for-4 with two RBI singles and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Nationals.

Straw got Cleveland on the board in the second with an RBI single and proceeded to record his seventh steal of the season. He also tied the game at 3-3 with another run-scoring knock in the third. After hitting safely in 10 straight games, Straw came into Saturday's contest with back-to-back 0-for-4 performances, so his first three-hit outing of the year certainly suggests he's snapped out of his minor slump.